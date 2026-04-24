UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kuwaiti border posts

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The United Arab Emirates condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted two northern border posts in the State of Kuwait using two explosive-laden drones launched from the Republic of Iraq.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this terrorist attack constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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The Kuwaiti military said on Friday that two drones coming from the direction of neighbouring Iraq struck border posts on the countries' shared frontier, causing damage but no casualties.

No Iraqi group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Baghdad's interior minister said it would investigate the incident.