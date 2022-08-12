UAE condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expresses condolences to the government and people of Burkina Faso

File photo

By Wam Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 3:26 AM

The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the Yatenga Province in northern Burkina Faso, which resulted in the death of dozens of innocent people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Burkina Faso and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.