UAE condemns terrorist attack on airport in Niger's capital

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Diori Hamani International Airport in Niger’s capital, Niamey, which left dozens killed and injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) reiterated the UAE’s firm condemnation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

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The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Niger, and wished a speedy recovery for all those injured.

The attack, which the Nigerien government said killed 11 members of the security forces and two civilians, comes after the same airport complex was targeted earlier in January in an assault linked to a terrorist group, according to Reuters.