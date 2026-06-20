UAE condemns terrorist attack on airport in Niger's capital

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the victims’ families and to the government and people of Niger over the heinous attack

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 20 Jun 2026, 12:23 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Diori Hamani International Airport in Niger’s capital, Niamey, which left dozens killed and injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) reiterated the UAE’s firm condemnation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

Recommended For You

US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports; Khamenei says had 'different view' of MoU

US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports; Khamenei says had 'different view' of MoU

Switzerland says planned US-Iran talks at Bürgenstock will not take place on Friday

Switzerland says planned US-Iran talks at Bürgenstock will not take place on Friday

Israeli minister says 'all of Lebanon must burn' after four soldiers killed

Israeli minister says 'all of Lebanon must burn' after four soldiers killed

UAE announces 30-day visa grace period for those affected by regional flight disruptions

UAE announces 30-day visa grace period for those affected by regional flight disruptions

UAE bans social media for under 15: What the new age restriction means for users, parents

UAE bans social media for under 15: What the new age restriction means for users, parents

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Niger, and wished a speedy recovery for all those injured.

The attack, which the Nigerien government said killed 11 members of the security forces and two civilians, comes after the same airport complex was targeted earlier in January in an assault linked to a terrorist group, according to Reuters.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Switzerland says planned US-Iran talks at Bürgenstock will not take place on Friday

2

US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports; Khamenei says had 'different view' of MoU

3

UAE announces 30-day visa grace period for those affected by regional flight disruptions

4

UAE bans social media for under 15: What the new age restriction means for users, parents

5

Dubai airport journeys from 2032: Trains to terminals, no check-in queues, bags in minutes