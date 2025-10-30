UAE condemns 'heinous attacks' in Sudan's Al Fashir, announces Dh367.25 million in relief efforts

The United Arab Emirates, in a strong statement at the United Nations, condemned the "heinous attacks against civilians in Al Fashir" and announced an additional 100 million US dollars (Dh367.25 million) in lifesaving humanitarian operations.

Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations, called on the "RSF to ensure the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel", and called on the international community "to ensure that all perpetrators of atrocities are held to account".

The UAE also joined the international community's demand that "both warring parties the SAF and the RSF, exercise full restraint and cease all targeting of civilians".

The warring parties have been urged to fully comply with with international humanitarian law by providing safe passage and allowing "rapid and unhindered humanitarian aid at scale for all who are bearing the brunt of this war".

Finally, the Emirates called for a civilian-led government — not controlled by either of the warring parties — one that "leads to a sudan that is safe for all people".

Atrocities in Al Fashir

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), at war with the regular army since April 2023, has launched its fiercest assault to date on Al Fashir, the only major city in the western Darfur region still in army hands.

Witnesses, volunteer groups and aid workers have reported in recent weeks intensifying RSF bombardment of Al Fashir and a nearby displacement camp, with relentless artillery fire, drone strikes and ground incursions.

The United Nations said Al Fashir, the North Darfur state capital where about 300,000 people live, has become an "epicentre of child suffering".

Those able to escape the increasingly unlivable city have said the road out is lined with dead bodies.

Mohamed Khamis Douda, a humanitarian worker who fled to El-Fasher in April from the Zamzam displacement camp, said the city faces "famine and other disasters".

He told AFP that disease is rampant, clean water is gone and medicine is unavailable, especially impacting the many wounded by shrapnel or gunfire.

"We're pleading with all parties to intervene, stop the fighting and help save the lives of those still left."

More than 36,000 civilians have fled the city since Sunday, when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) captured the army's last stronghold in the Darfur region, triggering warnings from the UN and humanitarian groups of possible mass killings and ethnic cleansing.

Some have sought refuge in Tawila, a town around 70km (43 miles) to the west that is already sheltering some 650,000 displaced people.