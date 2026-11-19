The UAE has strongly denounced the escalatory and hostile approach by the Somali government toward it while reaffirming its pride in the bonds that unite the Somali and Emirati peoples, particularly with the Somali community residing in the UAE and Somali visitors.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), said such irresponsible positions by the Somali government undermine bilateral relations and the foundations of cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministry further expressed regret over the Somali government’s attempts to bring its internal power struggles into bilateral relations in a manner which could adversely affect the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Decisions affecting relations between countries should be guided by shared interests and should remain free of political considerations and internal conflicts, MoFA stressed.

The UAE expressed its deep appreciation for the brotherly Somali people, saying it will remain committed to preserving and strengthening ties and shared interests between the two peoples.

The UAE, MoFa noted, had previously closed its embassy in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and withdrawn its diplomatic staff in January 2026, citing hostile practices by the Somali government toward the UAE’s embassy and policies, including decisions to cancel bilateral agreements concluded between the two countries.

UAE stood by Somalia in its darkest hours

On November 18, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash pushed back against Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s accusations of UAE interference in Somalia’s internal affairs, saying the Somali leader’s latest criticism reflects the shifting nature of his positions and policies.

“The UAE has stood by Somalia and its people in their darkest hours, and we regret that internal power struggles are dragging Somalia into regional disputes that do not serve its people’s interests or their aspirations for security and stability," he said.

Mohamud on Tuesday renewed his accusations that the UAE was interfering in Somalia’s internal affairs, claiming that it “has gone so far as to establish military bases in parts of the Horn of Africa”. Earlier this year, he also annulled several agreements with the UAE and ordered the closure of Somali airspace to UAE aircraft.