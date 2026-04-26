UAE strongly condemns WH correspondents dinner 'attack targeting Trump'

[Editor's note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for updates on the White House Correspondents' dinner shooting.]

The UAE has strongly condemned the attack targeting US President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE's solidarity with President Trump and his family, as well as the government and people of the US.

The ministry has also expressed its strong denunciation of these criminal acts, reaffirming its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism that seek to undermine security and stability.

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It was meant to be a glitzy Saturday night at a Washington ballroom featuring President Donald Trump, but the glamour was shattered by gunshots that left guests diving to the floor and the US leader bundled out by security personnel.

After the sound of shots, dinner attendees immediately stopped talking, and people started screaming, “Get down, get down!"

Hundreds of guests dove under the tables as Secret Service officers in combat gear ran into the dining room.

Trump and the first lady had bent down behind the dais before being hustled out by Secret Service officers.