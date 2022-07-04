UAE condemns shooting incident in Denmark

3 people killed, 7 wounded in Copenhagen mall firing

People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. Photo: Reuters

By WAM Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 8:45 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the shooting incident that took place in a shopping centre in Copenhagen, which resulted in the death of a number of innocent people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at destabilising security and stability and inconsistent with humanitarian values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Denmark, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

