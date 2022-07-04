UAE condemns shooting incident in Denmark

Initiative will help retain exceptional students and be a major incentive to schools to provide best quality education
UAE4 hours ago
The UAE has strongly condemned the shooting incident that took place in a shopping centre in Copenhagen, which resulted in the death of a number of innocent people.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at destabilising security and stability and inconsistent with humanitarian values and principles.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Denmark, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
ALSO READ:
Initiative will help retain exceptional students and be a major incentive to schools to provide best quality education
UAE4 hours ago
Tremors, aftershocks are often felt in the northern parts of the country
UAE4 hours ago
The majors include film, video studies, interior design, sports training
UAE5 hours ago
Everyone taking part in weekly draws in July will automatically enter into the golden draw
UAE6 hours ago
Renovations planned include swimming pool, jogging track
UAE7 hours ago
The challenge asks students to read as many books as possible in one academic year
UAE8 hours ago
Decision stems from the leadership's keenness to provide citizens with decent livelihoods
UAE8 hours ago
The initiative is called ‘Click and Drive’
UAE8 hours ago