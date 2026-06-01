UAE strongly condemns settlers’ storming Al Aqsa Mosque, raising Israeli flag

The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced the storming of the courtyards of Al Aqsa Mosque by settlers under the protection of Israeli police, including the raising of the Israeli flag within its courtyards.

These actions are considered to be a provocation and an unacceptable act of extremism.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasised the need to respect the historical and legal status quo of Al Aqsa Mosque, ensure the protection of all holy sites, and uphold the custodial role of Jordan in overseeing the endowments and managing the affairs the mosque.

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The authority expressed the UAE's full solidarity and support for all measures implemented by Jordan to protect and preserve sites of religious significance.

It also held the Israeli authorities responsible for halting these escalatory actions and called for the implementation of efforts to avoid exacerbating tensions and instability in the region, reaffirming the UAE's categorical rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and signed agreements, and which threaten further escalation.

The ministry called on the international community to intensify all regional and international efforts to find a political horizon that achieves a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, and that fulfills the aspirations of Palestinian people to establish an independent sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with international law.