UAE condemns school shooting in central Philippines that killed 3 teens, injured 7

The ministry of Foreign affairs extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for all those injured

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 22 Jun 2026, 2:14 PM
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The UAE has strongly condemned the shooting incident that took place at a school in the city of Tacloban in the Philippines, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the UAE expresses its strong denunciation of such criminal acts and reaffirms its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and extremism that aim to undermine security and stability.

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The ministry also extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Philippines, and wished a speedy recovery for all those injured.

According to media reports, 2 students opened fire Monday inside the school that killed three teens and wounded seven others, police said.

The two alleged shooters, aged 15 and 14, were in custody after firing "randomly" at San Jose National High School, police Lieutenant Evalyn Diaz told AFP of the violence that sent terrified students running for cover.

A Glock 9mm pistol used in the shooting was registered to a policewoman in the region, national police spokesman Allen Rae Co told a media briefing, adding that she was taken into custody. 

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