UAE strongly condemns renewed hostile attacks on Saudi Arabia oil facilities

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The UAE strongly condemned the renewed hostile drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory on Saudi Arabia on July 29 that attempted to target oil facilities in the Eastern Province region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and pose a threat to its security and stability.

The ministry reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding Saudi Arabia's security and stability.

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Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced it had intercepted and destroyed several drones that tried targeting petroleum facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh regions.

The Ministry of Defence revealed the attacks were launched from Iraqi territory and confirmed it has conducted "precise and targeted strikes" against the groups along with US forces in a move of "self-defence'.

Meanwhile, US' Centcom at the time released a statement saying all the "missiles were successfully intercepted" and that US forces remain "vigilant and at a high state of readiness".

Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain were among the other Gulf countries who condemned the attack on petroleum facilities in Saudi Arabia, leading to flared up tensions across the region.