UAE condemns Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan on 10th day of hostilities

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The UAE has condemned renewed hostile attacks by Iran targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan with missiles and drones on Tuesday, July 21.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the nations and a threat to their security and stability.

The authority reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with the three countries, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.

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The statement comes on the tenth day of renewed attacks between the US and Iran, which has led to countries in the Middle East facing the brunt.

The Iranian army on Tuesday claimed it had targeted US military targets including air defence systems in Bahrain and Kuwait. Meanwhile, Bahrain's Defence Force confirmed interception of airstrikes today. The authority urged residents to be cautious, and not to approach any strange or suspicious objects that are a result of these interceptions.

Jordan's Armed Forces also announced it had shot down three Iranian missiles targeting the Kingdom's territories. The authority confirmed no injuries or material damage from the interceptions, adding that the shrapnel was handled by Royal Engineering Corps team.

The Emirates had earlier expressed its deep concern over the developments that the region has witnessed over the past few days, and has called for an immediate halt to the escalation and to avoid exacerbating tensions and instability in the region.

The UAE called for exercising the utmost restraint in order to avoid dangerous repercussions, and the region being pulled into new levels of violence and instability.

The latest attacks in the region come amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran, despite a fragile ceasefire established under a peace memorandum of understanding following the conflict that began on February 28.