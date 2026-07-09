UAE strongly condemns renewed hostile Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attacks by Iran that targeted Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait, and a threat to their security and stability.

The authority reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the two countries, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.

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The US military said on July 8 it launched fresh strikes on Iran to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping, triggering Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain in the latest escalation to derail efforts to end the war.

The latest round of attacks, which the US said was carried out in response to Tuesday's assault on three cargo ships transiting the strait, came hours after President Donald Trump said he believed an interim ceasefire with Iran to be "over."

The US strikes rattled several cities along Iran's southern coast and left some areas without power. Iran responded with a second day of attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain.