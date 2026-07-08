UAE condemns renewed Iranian attacks against Bahrain, Kuwait

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The UAE on Wednesday issued a statement condemning the renewed Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, and pose a threat to their security and stability.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.

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People in Bahrain and Kuwait awoke on Wednesday to the now familiar sound of warning sirens and explosions in the distance, as Iranian strikes again dashed hopes of a return to normalcy.

The latest round of strikes pushed US President Donald Trump to declare the ceasefire was "over", raising fears of renewed conflict in the region.

An AFP correspondent in Manama heard repeated explosions in the early hours of the morning, as air-raid sirens sounded three times.

The strikes on Kuwait and Bahrain came following attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz blamed on Iran that drew US retaliation against the country.

Iran said it targeted US assets in Kuwait and Bahrain, two countries that it has hit repeatedly during the Middle East war and despite a ceasefire.