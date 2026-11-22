The UAE has strongly condemned a renewed Iranian attack on Bahrain, calling it a violation of the kingdom's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Bahrain and its support for all measures taken to protect the kingdom and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.

Saudi Arabia has also condemned Iran's 'heinous' attacks, expressing its full solidarity with the kingdom and support for all measures taken to protect its security and stability.

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The condemnation comes after Bahrain said a civilian industrial facility was struck during Iranian aerial attacks on Saturday, November 21, rejecting claims by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that US military positions had been targeted.

The strike sparked a fire and caused material damage, although no injuries were reported. Bahraini authorities said emergency teams had brought the blaze under control.

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as a direct threat to civilian lives, a violation of the kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability.

The kingdom also rejected the IRGC's justifications for the attack, insisting that the targeted site was a purely civilian industrial facility. It called on Iran to stop violating the sovereignty of other states and using disputes with third parties as a pretext for attacks.

Bahrain said such actions breach international law and the principles governing relations between sovereign states.

Bahrain's ministry also reaffirmed the kingdom's right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and the security of its citizens and residents, including exercising its right to self-defence, individually or collectively, at a time and in a manner it considers appropriate.

The Gulf country has come under several attacks in recent days, ending a weeks-long lull in hostilities in a conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.