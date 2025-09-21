  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 21, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 29, 1447 | Fajr 04:50 | DXB clear.png33.1°C

UAE condemns deadly mosque bombing in Sudan’s Darfur

The UAE also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Sudan, wishing a swift recovery for those injured in the attack

Published: Sun 21 Sept 2025, 9:57 PM

Top Stories

Asia Cup: India lose Abhishek, middle-order faces test against Pakistan

Asia Cup: India lose Abhishek, middle-order faces test against Pakistan

188 arrested: UAE leads international operation against online child sexual abuse

188 arrested: UAE leads international operation against online child sexual abuse

Explained: What the UAE’s new startup campaign means for entrepreneurs

Explained: What the UAE’s new startup campaign means for entrepreneurs

The UAE strongly condemned the bombing of the Al-Daraja neighbourhood mosque in El Fasher, Darfur, northern Sudan, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of innocent civilians. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) described the attack as a "flagrant violation of international humanitarian law".

In its statement, the Ministry called on all parties involved in the Sudanese conflict to uphold the provisions of the Jeddah Declaration, which emphasises the protection of civilians, prioritises the welfare of the Sudanese people, and shields them from the devastating impacts of the ongoing civil war.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE doctors warn of health risks as residents turn to new weight loss drugs

thumb-image

UAE: Amid big changes in US, Americans move to 'welcoming' Emirates

thumb-image

India-Pakistan Asia Cup match hit by ‘no handshake’ row: Timeline of events

thumb-image

European airports race to fix check-in glitch after cyberattack

thumb-image

Look: When UAE stopped work to protest massacre of Palestinians in Beirut 43 years ago

 

The UAE reaffirmed its unwavering support for efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution in Sudan, urging an immediate ceasefire and the safeguarding of civilians. It also emphasised its commitment to working with regional and international partners to ensure stability and peace for the brotherly Sudanese people.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ministry also reiterated the UAE’s firm rejection of all forms of extremism and terrorism, which continue to fuel violence and prolong the conflict.

Finally, the UAE expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Sudan, wishing a swift recovery for those injured in the attack.