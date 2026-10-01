UAE condemns killing of oil tanker crew members off Somalia coast

The UAE has condemned the killing and wounding of crew members of the hijacked oil products tanker MT Honour 25 off the coast of Somalia, during an operation to free the vessel.

The UAE affirmed that these criminal acts constitute a grave threat to maritime security and the safety of international trade routes.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s solidarity with the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Furthermore, the ministry stressed that the security of maritime navigation constitutes a fundamental pillar of global economic stability and international trade.

In this regard, the UAE reiterated its call for enhanced regional and international cooperation to safeguard commercial vessels, ensure the safety of their crews, and preserve the security and stability of maritime navigation.