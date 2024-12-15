UAE condemns Israel's decision to expand settlements in occupied Golan Heights

The UAE strongly condemned the Israeli government's decision to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights, which threatens further escalation and tension in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to Syria's unity, independence, and territorial integrity. It called the settlement expansion an attempt to strengthen the occupation and a violation of international law.

The Ministry also expressed the UAE's firm rejection of any actions aimed at altering the legal status of the Golan Heights, which pose a threat to the security, sovereignty, and stability of Syrian Arab Republic.

This condemnation comes in response to the Netanyahu government's approval of a plan to expand settlements on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, as confirmed by the Israeli Prime Minister's office on Sunday.

The statement said Netanyahu acted 'in light of the war and the new front facing Syria' and out of a desire to double the Israeli population on the Golan.

Earlier, Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan, condemned the seizure of the buffer zone in Golan Heights. The UAE stressed that the seizure is a violation of international laws, especially the disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria, which was signed by the two sides in 1974.

On Sunday, the Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the threats to Israel from Syria remain despite the moderate tone of rebel leaders who ousted President Bashar al-Assad a week ago.