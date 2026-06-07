UAE condemns Israeli attack on Lebanese army vehicle in south Lebanon

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The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced the Israeli targeting of a vehicle belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the deaths of a number of military personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of any attacks that undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, and stability, or target its legitimate institutions.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the government of Lebanon and support during this critical juncture, emphasising its unwavering commitment to supporting Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

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Two Lebanese army officers and a soldier were killed in an Israeli strike on a military vehicle in south Lebanon on Saturday.

The Israeli military said it targeted the vehicle after identifying what it described as a threat to its forces and receiving indications that Hezbollah was preparing to fire on Israeli troops from the area.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli strike, calling it a flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and international law that threatened stability in south Lebanon despite ongoing efforts to halt hostilities.

The UAE's ministry, meanwhile, also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Lebanon over this attack.

With inputs from Reuters