UAE condemns Israeli settler attack on European diplomatic delegation in occupied West Bank

In a statement, MoFA called for an independent and transparent investigation into these violations and for those responsible to be held accountable

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 19 Oct 2026, 6:46 PM
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The UAE has strongly condemned the attack by Israeli settlers on a European diplomatic delegation during a visit to the village of Taybeh in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this act constitutes a blatant violation of international laws, charters, and norms, which guarantee the full protection of diplomats and diplomatic missions.

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The Ministry emphasised that such actions exacerbate the deteriorating situation in the region and impede international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability.

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The Ministry called for an independent and transparent investigation into these violations and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The Ministry called on the international community to fulfil its responsibilities to end the ongoing Israeli violations and to prevent further escalation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the region.

The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East to reach a comprehensive and just peace, as well as end illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution.

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