  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 11, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 19, 1447 | Fajr 04:45 | DXB clear.png35.1°C

UAE condemns Israel PM Netanyahu's 'aggressive' statements regarding Qatar

The statement said that the security and stability of Qatar are an integral part of the security and stability of the GCC states

Published: Thu 11 Sept 2025, 6:04 PM

Updated: Thu 11 Sept 2025, 6:26 PM

Top Stories

Qatar Emir joins funeral prayer for 6 victims killed in Israeli strikes on Doha

Qatar Emir joins funeral prayer for 6 victims killed in Israeli strikes on Doha

UAE condemns Israel PM Netanyahu's 'aggressive' statements regarding Qatar

UAE condemns Israel PM Netanyahu's 'aggressive' statements regarding Qatar

UAE airfares dip; flights to India and beyond cheaper as offseason begins

UAE airfares dip; flights to India and beyond cheaper as offseason begins

The UAE has strongly condemned Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aggressive statements regarding Qatar, affirming its full solidarity post the attacks on Doha, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement said that the security and stability of the sisterly state of Qatar are an integral part of the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, and that any attack on a Gulf state constitutes an attack on the collective Gulf security system.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Baron Development's Gate Royale Residences sets new standard for value in Dubai's Al Furjan

thumb-image

Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua's first birthday

thumb-image

Dr Asle Toje on the increasing relevance of the Nobel Peace Prize

thumb-image

UAE: Legal action taken after social media account makes unverified health claims

thumb-image

'Nepo kids', flaunting wealth: What led to Nepal's Gen Z protests

 

The Ministry emphasized the UAE's complete rejection of the Israeli statements that carried future threats against Qatar, affirming that the continuation of this provocative and aggressive approach undermines the chances of achieving stability and pushes the region toward extremely dangerous paths.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Tuesday, Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an airstrike on Qatar, escalating its military action in the Middle East. The strike heightened tension and unease across the region. The attack drew strong condemnation from key regional countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, risking derailing Gaza ceasefire talks.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Qatar a day after the strikes in Doha. Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received him and his delegation on their arrival at Hamad International Airport in Doha.