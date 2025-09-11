UAE condemns Israel PM Netanyahu's 'aggressive' statements regarding Qatar

The UAE has strongly condemned Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aggressive statements regarding Qatar, affirming its full solidarity post the attacks on Doha, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement said that the security and stability of the sisterly state of Qatar are an integral part of the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, and that any attack on a Gulf state constitutes an attack on the collective Gulf security system.

The Ministry emphasized the UAE's complete rejection of the Israeli statements that carried future threats against Qatar, affirming that the continuation of this provocative and aggressive approach undermines the chances of achieving stability and pushes the region toward extremely dangerous paths.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Tuesday, Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an airstrike on Qatar, escalating its military action in the Middle East. The strike heightened tension and unease across the region. The attack drew strong condemnation from key regional countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, risking derailing Gaza ceasefire talks.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Qatar a day after the strikes in Doha. Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received him and his delegation on their arrival at Hamad International Airport in Doha.