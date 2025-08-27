  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Aug 27, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 4, 1447 | Fajr 04:38 | DXB weather-sun.svg41°C

UAE strongly condemns Israel's 'dangerous' attacks in Syria

The Emirates called on the international community to take immediate action to halt the repeated attacks on Syrian territory

Published: Wed 27 Aug 2025, 7:28 AM

Top Stories

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

The UAE strongly condemned the dangerous escalation and violations committed by the Israeli military in Syrian territory, reaffirming its categorical rejection of any infringement on Syria’s sovereignty or threats to its security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasised that Israel’s ongoing incursions into Syrian territory constitute a flagrant violation of international law and of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel, which Israel is obliged to uphold.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Badminton: Al Ain Masters unveils its global promotional video

thumb-image

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after 2 years of dating

thumb-image

Dubai Islands offers greater ROI for new investors

thumb-image

Young Stunners to rock Dubai with Afusic on August 30

thumb-image

'Arjun Chakravarthy' sports biopic gets release date

 

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering position in support of Syria’s stability and territorial integrity, underscoring solidarity with the Syrian people and support for all efforts aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, dignity, peaceful coexistence, and development.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE called on the international community to take immediate action to halt the repeated attacks on Syrian territory and to stop the escalation and any actions that could heighten regional tensions and threaten regional and international peace and security.