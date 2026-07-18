UAE strongly condemns renewed Iranian hostile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The UAE has strongly condemned Iran's latest missile and drone attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, describing them as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the three countries and a threat to regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan and its support for all measures to safeguard their security and stability.

Kuwait reported multiple Iranian attacks beginning at dawn, with hostile missiles and drones detected and intercepted in its airspace.

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Kuwait's military said the attacks targeted military, security, oil, electricity and water facilities, sparking fires and causing significant damage at several sites.

Firefighting and repair operations were launched, during which several firefighters and oil sector workers were injured while carrying out their duties and are receiving medical treatment.

Debris from intercepted missiles and drones also fell in residential areas, causing property damage but no reported civilian injuries.

Kuwait Airways said it has rescheduled most flights following the closure of the country's airspace on July 18.

The airline urged passengers to monitor notifications and text messages sent to the phone numbers linked to their bookings for the latest updates.

In Bahrain, the military said its air forces successfully intercepted and destroyed a number of Iranian aerial attacks on the Kingdom on Saturday, saying that Tehran continues its systematic hostile approach through its unlawful attacks targeting civilians in the Gulf state.

Meanwhile, Jordan said its air force shot down four drones that entered the country's airspace over the past 24 hours. According to the state news agency Petra, no casualties or property damage was reported during the operations.

The latest attacks in the region come amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran, despite a fragile ceasefire established under a peace memorandum of understanding following the conflict that began on February 28.