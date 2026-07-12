UAE strongly condemns renewed Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Jordan

The UAE strongly condemned renewed Iranian missile and drone attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman on Sunday, July 12.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFa) said the attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly countries and a threat to their security and stability.

It reaffirmed the Emirates' full solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman, and its support for all measures aimed at preserving their security and stability.

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Early in the day, the UAE had also announced its air defence systems were engaging with fresh missile and drone threats.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) later confirmed that the missile threats detected this morning were outside the country's borders, and assured residents that the situation was stable.

It said precautionary alerts are issued proactively, even when the likelihood of impact is low. Relevant authorities are said to be monitoring developments and will share updates through official channels, it added.

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Iran announced it was again closing the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday and hit Gulf neighbours in retaliation for US strikes, further undermining efforts to salvage Middle East peace efforts.

The series of attacks between the US and Iran over the past several days led President Donald Trump to declare the end of a ceasefire meant to halt the fighting that the US and Israel began on February 28, though Trump has left the door open to continued negotiations.

Iran said it closed the vital Strait of Hormuz after firing a warning shot that struck a vessel traveling on an unapproved route. It warned that any retaliation over the incident would be met with a "severe response".

US Central Command identified the vessel as the M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship, saying it suffered significant engine-room damage and that a civilian crew member was missing.

Inputs from AFP, Reuters