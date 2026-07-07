UAE strongly condemns Iranian attack on Qatari tanker in Hormuz Strait

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments after the signing of the US-Iran peace agreement.]

The UAE has strongly condemned the Iranian attack targeting the Qatari tanker 'Al-Rekayat' while it was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the attack poses a serious threat to the safety and security of international navigation and represents a dangerous escalation aimed at undermining the security and stability of one of the world's most vital maritime routes.

The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Qatar, reaffirming its support for all measures aimed at protecting the security of Qatari vessels, safeguarding the country's national interests, and ensuring freedom of navigation in regional and international waters.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ministry also stressed that the attack constitutes a blatant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which underscores the importance of protecting freedom of navigation and rejects attacks on commercial vessels or the disruption of international shipping lanes.

It further stated that targeting commercial shipping or using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool for pressure or economic coercion is unacceptable and poses a direct threat to regional stability, global energy security, and the safety of international trade.

Qatar had earlier condemned the attack on its LNG tanker Al-Rekayat near the Strait of Hormuz today, calling it a serious threat to international shipping and global energy security.