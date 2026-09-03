UAE strongly condemns hostile Iranian attack on Kuwait

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The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the latest hostile attack by Iran targeting Kuwait with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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Kuwait's foreign ministry on Thursday slammed Tehran after the latest overnight attack targeting the Gulf state, as hostilities between Iran and the United States reignited over the past days.

The ministry called the strikes "a direct threat to its (Kuwait's) security and stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory, and a grave breach of the rules of international law".