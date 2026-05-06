UAE condemns Iran's statement, says Tehran has no right to make threats on sovereignty

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The UAE has strongly condemned the statement issued by Iran's foreign ministry, affirming its position in the face of threats on the nation's sovereignty and national security.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UAE (MoFA), the UAE categorically rejects any claims that infringe upon the nation's sovereignty, national security, or independence of decision-making.

MoFA added that the UAE's relations and international defence partnerships are "a matter of pure sovereignty." The ministry said that neither Iran nor any other party has the right to use these as a pretext for threats.

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'Unacceptable behaviour'

The ministry has called any Iranian threats to the state's security, civilian facilities, or people of the nation "unacceptable behaviour." MoFA said such threats contradict "the principles of good neighborliness, the rules of international law, and the United Nations Charter."

The UAE has once again reiterated its right to protect its sovereignty and defend itself against hostile actions from Iran. MoFA added that tactics such as pressure, accusations and biased rhetoric would not deter the UAE from asserting this right.