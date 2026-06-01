UAE strongly condemns Iranian 'terrorist attacks' on Kuwait

Kuwait's air defences intercepted missile and drone attacks early Monday morning

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 1 Jun 2026, 2:56 PM UPDATED: Mon 1 Jun 2026, 2:58 PM
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The UAE strongly condemned the Iranian 'terrorist attacks' that targeted Kuwait with missiles and drones on Monday morning.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that these attacks constitute a blatant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and pose a threat to its security and stability.

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The authority also expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at preserving its security and stability.

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Kuwait's air defences intercepted missile and drone attacks early Monday morning, with authorities later confirming that the threats originated from Iran.

Later in the day, Kuwait's foreign ministry condemned the attacks and said it was 'holding Iran fully responsible for these attacks'.

The ministry said the repeated attacks undermine efforts to de-escalate tensions and threaten regional security and stability, reiterating Kuwait's firm rejection of such actions.

The incident comes days after Kuwait's military reported a similar interception on May 28, when air defence systems engaged hostile missiles and drones.

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