UAE condemns renewed Iranian hostile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan

The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attacks by Iran targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.

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Iran said on Thursday it had targeted US bases in Kuwait and Jordan, warning its neighbours that allowing the US to launch attacks against it would not go unanswered.

"Our neighbours should know that providing a base to the Americans and allowing them to fire on Iranian soil is unacceptable and will not go unanswered," Iran's army said in a statement.

By early Thursday in the Middle East, sirens sounded in Bahrain, and Kuwait said it was responding to "hostile drone threats".

Iran's army said it targeted the Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan with ballistic missiles, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had destroyed the satellite communications centre and early warning radar at the Ali Al Salem Air Base, as well as a U.S. military pier in the Al Shuaiba area of Kuwait.

The Bahraini Defence Ministry said the country's air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed a number of Iranian aerial attacks targeting the kingdom on Thursday.

The latest escalation and Iran's threats to shut off more regional energy exports and possibly strike regional infrastructure raise the spectre of a return to full-scale war in the region.

Inputs from Reuters