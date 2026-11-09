UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target multiple areas in Saudi Arabia

The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the Houthi group’s attempt to target several areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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On Sunday, falling debris struck an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh following an attempted attack, causing limited damage but no injuries or fatalities, the Kingdom's Energy Ministry said.

The incident followed the interception of two missiles fired by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis towards Riyadh, according to the Saudi-led coalition.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Civil Defence also issued an early-warning alert over a potential threat in the southern region, later confirming that the danger had passed.

The Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Houthis subsequently said it had intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles in Riyadh and the Kingdom's southern region.