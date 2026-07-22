UAE strongly condemns Houthi naval blockade threats against Saudi Arabia

The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the statements made by the Houthi group against Saudi Arabia, including threats to impose a maritime blockade on the Kingdom.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on the international community to ensure the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216 on Yemen and Resolution 2722 on the rights and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

The ministry reaffirmed that freedom of navigation in international waterways is a right guaranteed under international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

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The authority reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

Saudi crude tankers reverse course

Two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to Asia reversed course in the Red Sea on Tuesday after threats from Houthis, as a widening Middle East conflict disrupted shipping through two of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.

The Houthis, who control northern and western Yemen including the coast at the mouth of the Red Sea, announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia on Monday. This opened a potential new front in the war, which has killed thousands of people across the Gulf since it began on February 28 with US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

In a letter to shippers, the Houthis threatened to attack any ships that load or discharge Saudi oil.

US President Donald Trump said the Houthis had not yet shut the Bab el-Mandeb, the "Gate of Tears" strait leading into the Red Sea, and threatened to act against them if they did.

"So far it hasn't happened," Trump said. "If something like that happens, we take care of it."

With inputs from Reuters