UAE strongly condemns attack by Houthi Group on Saudi Arabia's Najran

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attack launched by the Houthi group on the Najran Region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.