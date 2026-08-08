UAE strongly condemns attack by Houthi Group on Saudi Arabia's Najran

Saudi-led coalition said 11 civilians were wounded in the Houthi attack on Najran

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 8 Aug 2026, 2:22 PM
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The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attack launched by the Houthi group on the Najran Region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

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The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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