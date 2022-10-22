UAE condemns Houthi drone attack on Yemen's Dhabba oil port

PureHealth to work with Abu Dhabi Medical Devices Company to establish medical supplies production line in the Capital
The UAE has strongly condemned the targeting by the terrorist Houthi militias of the Dhabba oil port in Hadramout, southeast Yemen, with two booby-trapped drones.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE stressed that this attack is a dangerous escalation and blatant defiance to the international community, and efforts made to end the Yemeni crisis.
The Ministry stated that the attack constitutes a flagrant violation of international laws and norms, which requires a deterrent response to all that threatens the security, safety, and lives of civilians, Yemeni economic interests, and global energy supplies and pathways.
The Ministry urged the international community to unite efforts and take a decisive stance to stop the crimes committed by Houthi militias to pave the way for a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen, and a return to a political process, that leads to achieving peace, security, and stability in Yemen.
