UAE condemns Houthi drone attack on Abha Airport

Debris from the bomb-laden drone causes injuries to civilians.

Reuters

By Wam Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 9:47 PM

The UAE has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Houthi militia's attempt to target Abha International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a bomb-laden drone, which was intercepted by the coalition forces.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE considered that the attempt to target the airport and the resulting injury to a number of civilians, a cowardly terrorist act and a war crime that requires a deterrent response. It called on the international community to support the measures taken by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to stop the Houthis targeting civilian objects, and to deter their threats to countries in the region.

The ministry reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom in the face of these terrorist attacks, standing in line with it against every threat to its security, and supporting all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement stressed that the security of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat or danger facing the Kingdom is considered by the state as a threat to it.

Some debris from the bomb-laden drone scattered around the premises of Abha airport, and caused minor injuries to 12 civilians, Saudi citizens and expats.