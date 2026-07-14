UAE strongly condemns Houthi terrorist militia attacks on Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis targeted Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia on Monday, hours after airstrikes on Sanaa airport

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 14 Jul 2026, 10:51 PM
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The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks launched by the Houthi terrorist militia targeting the southern region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

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The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis targeted Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia on Monday, hours after airstrikes on Sanaa airport — the biggest flare-up in years between the two sides that threatens to upend a frozen conflict.

The Yemeni government claimed responsibility for the attack on Sanaa airport, saying it wanted to prevent an Iranian plane from landing.

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