UAE strongly condemns Houthi terrorist militia attacks on Saudi Arabia

The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks launched by the Houthi terrorist militia targeting the southern region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis targeted Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia on Monday, hours after airstrikes on Sanaa airport — the biggest flare-up in years between the two sides that threatens to upend a frozen conflict.

The Yemeni government claimed responsibility for the attack on Sanaa airport, saying it wanted to prevent an Iranian plane from landing.