UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on power distribution station in Madinah

The attack put one transformer out of service but without affecting the electricity network in the Muslim Holy City

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 1 Oct 2026, 10:45 PM
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The UAE has strongly condemned the Houthi drone attack on the Taiba power distribution station in Madinah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday the Iran-backed group had attacked Taiba electricity distribution station in Madinah two days ago, putting one transformer out of service but without affecting the electricity network in the Muslim Holy City.

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In a statement, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

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The Ministry reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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