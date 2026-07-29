UAE strongly condemns hostile attack on Jordan amid regional escalations

The UAE strongly condemned the hostile attack targeting Jordan with a drone on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Jordan and a threat to its security and stability.

The authority reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

On the morning of July 28, Jordan's Armed Forces said the Kingdom's air forces engaged a drone that breached the country's airspace at dawn and it was shot down in the eastern desert.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, July 29, the country said its armed forces intercepted and shot down five missiles.