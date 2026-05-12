UAE condemns hijacking of oil tanker carrying Egyptian sailors off Yemen

The UAE has condemned the hijacking of an oil tanker while sailing off the Yemeni coast, carrying a number of Egyptian sailors, and the subsequent diversion of the vessel to Somali territorial waters.

The UAE affirmed that these criminal acts constitute a direct threat to maritime security and the safety of international trade routes.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Egypt and with the families of the kidnapped sailors, and its support for efforts aimed at ensuring their safety and securing their release.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The Ministry stressed the importance of intensifying international efforts to combat piracy and organized crime in vital maritime corridors. It also affirmed that maritime security is a fundamental pillar for the stability of the global economy and international trade, reiterating the UAE's position calling for enhanced regional and international cooperation to protect commercial vessels, ensure the safety of maritime crews, and maintain the security and stability of maritime navigation.

Qatar, Jordan express solidarity

Qatar and Jordan too have condemned the act, expressing solidarity to Egypt over the safety of its sailors.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Doha described the incident as a “blatant violation of international law” and warned that it poses a serious threat to maritime security and global trade routes.

The ministry reaffirmed Qatar's full solidarity with Egypt and the families of the sailors, stressing the need to ensure their safety and secure their swift release.

It also called for stronger international cooperation to safeguard maritime navigation and protect freedom of passage through international waterways, describing it as a key pillar of regional and global security and stability.

Jordan too described the incident as a blatant violation of international law and a serious threat to maritime security and the movement of international trade.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates affirmed in a statement the Kingdom’s full solidarity with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and with the families of the kidnapped sailors, stressing the need to ensure their security and safety and to secure their release.

The hijacking comes amid continued concerns over maritime security in waters surrounding Yemen and the Horn of Africa, where attacks on commercial vessels have raised alarm among regional and international authorities.