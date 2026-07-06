UAE condemns foiled terrorist plots in Morocco, expresses support

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has strongly condemned the terrorist plots foiled in Morocco.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the plots aimed to seriously undermine public order and threaten the safety of individuals and property and were carried out with logistical coordination and operational support from a branch of the ISIS terrorist organisation in the Sahel region.

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Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Morocco and its support for all measures taken to protect its security and stability, safeguard citizens and residents, and preserve national achievements.

He also praised the efficiency and vigilance of Moroccan security services, which successfully foiled the plots and apprehended those involved.

He stressed the UAE’s firm rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism, as well as any actions that threaten the security and stability of states, highlighting the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to confront such threats.