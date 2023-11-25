UAE condemns Dutch politician's remarks about displacement of Palestinians to Jordan

Photo: AFP

The UAE has condemned the statements made by Dutch parliamentarian Geert Wilders in Netherlands.

Taxing to X, the UAE embassy in Hague condemned the politician's remarks about the displacement of the Palestinian people to Jordan.

The UAE considers this as interference in the internal affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and has rejected it.

UAE stands in full solidarity with Jordan, and stresses the importance of respecting its sovereignty. It also rejects any denial of the rights of the Palestinian people and their right to an independent state.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Jordan condemned the remarks made by Wilders. The authority stated that these remarks reflected baseless racist stances.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates emphasized that the comments by the parliamentarian held no value or impact except to underscore his racism and extremism, which derive from a condemnable culture of hatred that must be fought and condemned by everyone.

According to AP, Geert Wilders has been called the Dutch Donald Trump. He's been convicted of insulting Moroccans, and Britain once banned him from entering the country.

His campaign platform calls for a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the European Union, an “asylum stop” and “no Islamic schools, Qurans and mosques,” although he pledged recently not to breach Dutch laws or the country's constitution that enshrines freedom of religion and expression.

Now, Geert Wilders has won a massive victory in a Dutch election and is in pole position to form the next governing coalition and possibly become the Netherlands' next prime minister.

