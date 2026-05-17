UAE says 'terrorist' drone strike near Barakah nuclear plant 'unacceptable aggression'

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

The UAE on Sunday condemned an unprovoked "terrorist attack" targeting an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region. Authorities said a drone entered the country from the western border and carried out the strike. No injuries were reported, and radiation safety levels were unaffected.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the attack is a "dangerous escalation," an "unacceptable act of aggression," and a "direct threat" to the country’s security. It stressed that targeting peaceful nuclear energy facilities is a flagrant violation of international law, the UN charter, and humanitarian law, given the grave risks such acts pose to civilians, the environment, and regional and international security.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ministry further emphasised that international frameworks and agreements, including the principles and relevant resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), underscore the necessity of protecting peaceful nuclear facilities and safeguarding their safety and security from any hostile acts or military threats.

The UAE said it will not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty and reserves its full sovereign, legitimate, diplomatic, and military rights to respond to any threats, allegations, or hostilities. It will act to protect its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

The Ministry further underscored that targeting vital and civilian infrastructure is unequivocally condemned and rejected under all legal and humanitarian norms. It stressed the need to immediately halt these unprovoked attacks and ensure full compliance with the cessation of all hostilities.

Drone incursion and interception

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, on Sunday, the country’s air defence systems engaged three drones that entered Emirati territory from the western border direction. Two unmanned aerial vehicles were successfully intercepted, while a third struck an electrical generator near the nuclear facility, triggering a fire.

Authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine the origin of the drones and that further updates will be issued once inquiries are complete.

No radiation impact at Barakah

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) confirmed that the incident did not affect the safety of the nuclear plant or the operational readiness of its core systems. It added that all four reactor units at Barakah continue to operate normally.

The Barakah facility, operated by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC), is a cornerstone of the UAE’s clean energy strategy and has been in full-fleet operation since 2025, supplying around a quarter of the country’s electricity needs. The plant operates under strict regulatory oversight and international safety standards.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed by the UAE that radiation levels at the Barakah NPP remain normal. Emergency diesel generators are currently providing power to the NPP’s unit 3.

IAEA expresses concern

The IAEA is following the situation closely and is in constant contact with the UAE authorities, ready to provide assistance if needed. Its Director General, Rafael Grossi, expressed “grave concern” over the incident, warning that “military activity that threatens nuclear safety is unacceptable.”

The UN nuclear watchdog reiterated the importance of protecting nuclear facilities from any form of armed activity, citing risks to both human safety and environmental security.

While no party has claimed responsibility for the attack and UAE authorities have not attributed blame, the incident marks the first known drone-related strike in the country occurring in close proximity to a nuclear facility.

The UAE has previously experienced attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure amid regional tensions, including oil, gas, airport, and port targets. Officials say such incidents underscore broader security risks to critical infrastructure.