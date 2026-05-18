UAE condemns drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, expresses solidarity

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The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia on Sunday, May 17.

The attacks were carried out by drones launched from Iraqi airspace, which were intercepted and destroyed after entering the Kingdom’s airspace.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

The drone attacks came on the same day UAE was targeted as well, with two being intercepted and a third falling outside Abu Dhabi's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, causing a fire.

Top officials and bodies have condemned the attack; several countries also confirmed that they stand in solidarity with UAE.