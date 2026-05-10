UAE strongly condemns terrorist drone attacks on Kuwait

The UAE expresses its full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 10 May 2026, 6:22 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist drone attacks targeting Kuwait on May 10, 2026. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these terrorist attacks constitute a violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

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The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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Earlier, Kuwait's Ministry of Defence said that armed forces detected several hostile drones inside Kuwaiti airspace at dawn on Sunday and dealt with them in line with approved procedures.

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