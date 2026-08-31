UAE holds Iran 'fully responsible' for attacks and repercussions

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The UAE has strongly condemned the Iranian drone attack on the country, which was intercepted by air defence systems over the UAE’s territorial waters on Monday, August 31.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) said the UAE held Iran fully responsible for these attacks and their consequences.

The Emirates described the incident as a "dangerous escalation" and a "blatant violation" of the country’s sovereignty, security and stability, as well as a direct threat to the safety of citizens and residents.

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The latest statement emphasised the hostile attacks constitute a dangerous escalation, an unacceptable aggression and a direct threat to the UAE’s security, stability and territorial integrity, in violation of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Meanwhile, on August 18, UAE air defences detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran, targeting maritime navigation.

The UAE stressed that it would not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances, and that it reserves its full and legitimate right to respond to such attacks in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents and visitors, in accordance with international law.

It also affirmed that the targeting is condemned and rejected on all legal and humanitarian grounds, stressing the need for these hostile attacks to cease immediately and for full adherence to a cessation of all hostilities.

Earlier, the UAE has confirmed its air defences had responded to a drone over territorial waters and that it remained on full alert and ready to respond to all threats, with air defence systems monitoring and tracking the airspace around the clock.

Soon after, the authority denied reports of the Al Minhad Air Base being targeted, urging the public to obtain information from official sources and to refrain from spreading rumors or inaccurate information.

The Emirates also condemned the "aggressive" missile attacks targeting Jordan, calling the targeting a "flagrant violation of sovereignty".

These attacks come after US and Iran exchanged fire early Monday, with the United States saying it had attacked Iranian rocket launchers on a small island in the Strait of Hormuz.

In retaliation, Iran said it attacked US military targets in Jordan for the first American strikes on its territory in a month, marking a fresh flare-up in the six-month war.