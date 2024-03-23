UAE condemns deadly terrorist attack on Moscow concert hall

A view shows the burning Crocus City Hall concert hall following the shooting incident in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on March 22, 2024. AFP

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 10:05 AM

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a concert hall in a mall in Russia's capital, Moscow, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Russia, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.

It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those who were injured.

