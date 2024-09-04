E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE condemns deadly terrorist attack in Kabul

The Ministry expressed its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability

By Wam

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Afghan men walk near the site a day after a suicide bomber triggered explosives in front of the General Directorate for Monitoring and Follow-up of Decrees and Directives, in Kabul on September 3, 2024. AFP
Afghan men walk near the site a day after a suicide bomber triggered explosives in front of the General Directorate for Monitoring and Follow-up of Decrees and Directives, in Kabul on September 3, 2024. AFP

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 4:44 PM

Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 4:47 PM

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that occurred in front of the General Prosecution’s headquarters in Kabul, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives in the Afghan capital on Monday, police said, killing six people and wounding 13 more.


The attack took place in the southern Kabul area of Qala-e-Bakhtiar.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The authority expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to Afghanistan and its people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.

It also extended it wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured.

With inputs from AFP

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE