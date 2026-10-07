UAE strongly condemns continued Houthi targeting of Saudi civilian facilities, vessels

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments in the US-Iran war]

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Houthi group’s continued targeting of civilians and civilian and economic facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as Saudi vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this continued targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis said it had shot down a ballistic missile north of Riyadh. "A ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia north of Riyadh was intercepted and destroyed," the coalition's spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki wrote on X.

Saudi Arabia also announced that the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport and Najran International Airport were targeted in attacks on Monday, resulting in three minor injuries and property damage.