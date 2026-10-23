UAE condemns terrorist church shooting in Jordan that killed several, injured others

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist shooting at a church in Jordan’s Karak Governorate, which killed several people and injured dozens more on Friday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attack and reiterated the UAE’s firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism that threaten security and stability.

The ministry also extended its condolences to the families of those killed, as well as to Jordan and its people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

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UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, expressing the UAE’s full solidarity with Jordan following the terrorist attack.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s support for Jordan’s measures to maintain security and stability and protect its citizens, residents and visitors.

At least seven people were killed and 34 others injured in a shooting at a church in southern Jordan on Friday, local media reported.

Two assailants stormed the compound of a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hammoud and opened fire, according to Jordan’s Public Security Directorate.

Jordan’s interior minister said a group of “extremists” was behind the attack.