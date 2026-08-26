UAE condemns deadly attack on UN peacekeepers in South Sudan

The UAE has strongly condemned the attack that targeted a patrol of the United Nations peacekeeping forces in Jonglei State in South Sudan, which resulted in the death of two peacekeepers and the injury of others.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that the UAE strongly condemns this heinous attack and firmly rejects all forms of violence that aim to undermine security and stability.

The ministry reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of the attacks targeting peacekeeping forces, which constitute a violation of international law and Security Council Resolution 2802.

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The authority expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the United Nations international peacekeeping forces and the countries participating in them, stressing its support for international efforts aimed at maintaining security, stability and peace, and providing humanitarian assistance in conflict zones.

It also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims, and to the United Nations, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.