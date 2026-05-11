UAE strongly condemns attack on South Korean cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz

The UAE expressed its solidarity with South Korea and its full support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the security and safety of its vessels and interests

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 11 May 2026, 6:51 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist drone attack in the Strait of Hormuz targeting a cargo ship operated by a South Korean company, which resulted in a fire onboard the vessel with no injuries reported.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this attack constitutes a grave threat to the security of international navigation and represents a dangerous escalation aimed at undermining the stability of critical waterways.

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The UAE expressed its solidarity with Korea and its full support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the security and safety of its vessels and interests.

The Ministry underscored that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes.

The ministry further emphasised that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represent acts of piracy and constitute a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security.

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