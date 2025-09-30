  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE strongly condemns deadly attack on Michigan church

A man killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others in a church in the US state before dying in a shootout with police

Published: Tue 30 Sept 2025, 7:48 AM

Abu Dhabi outlines 'prohibited behaviours' for teachers as new school code rolls out

Nearly half of heart attack patients at some UAE hospitals under 50, warn doctors

Trump gets Netanyahu's approval for Gaza plan to end war, bring hostages home

The UAE has strongly condemned the attack that targeted a church in Michigan, in which a man killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others before dying in a shootout with police, according to Reuters.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s "expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability."

It also "expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of the United States, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in this heinous attack."

